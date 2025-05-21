Kiev delays to name peace delegation amid uncertainty over Western backing — experts

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Kiev is dragging its feet on the announcement of the lineup of a permanent delegation in talks with Moscow as it tries to understand exactly what its Western sponsors want, experts interviewed by TASS said.

Earlier, a source close to the negotiations told TASS that Ukraine would choose a different negotiating group to work on a memorandum on a future peace treaty, believing that the political know-how in the delegation that participated in the Istanbul meeting was lacking.

According to Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Institute of the CIS Countries, the delay shows its "provincial desire to be seen as an equal partner," how it wants to avoid any missteps in selecting the delegation. He said the composition will also depend on the agenda of the talks, which is still to be determined.

Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, drew attention to the fact that there is currently a lot of angst inside the Ukrainian leadership. Kiev does not understand Washington's position, and is turning to the Europeans for guidance.

"They are trying to maneuver between different points of view of their various Western sponsors. And this is the main problem of forming their position and delegation. Plus, they are trying to keep pressure on Russia, because they do not fully understand what is happening in their own support camp. They are trying to maneuver and are stalling on key decisions as a result," the expert explained.

He also noted that Ukraine is taking a very aggressive position, in particular, insisting on tougher sanctions against Russia.

"In my opinion, they are behaving unconstructively, because they insist on a line that pits Europe against Russia," he concluded.

About the negotiations

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul on May 16, when Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners of war under the "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their detailed vision of a possible future ceasefire, and continue the negotiations. Head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia was satisfied with the meeting. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the leaders of the two countries, and Russia had taken "note of this request."

On May 19, Vladimir Zelensky instructed the government to form a permanent expanded delegation for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but did not name the participants. Zelensky added that Kiev is ready for direct contacts with Moscow. The delegation that participated in the talks in Istanbul last week included Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, Deputy Chairman of the Security Service Alexander Poklad, First Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Lugovskoi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Alexey Shevchenko, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadim Skibitsky.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on May 19, Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum on a future peace treaty, which may include a ceasefire and principles for resolving the conflict.

Zelensky, following a conversation with Trump, said that Ukraine could sign a memorandum with Russia on the settlement of the conflict, and was waiting for Russian proposals to present his vision.