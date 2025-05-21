Lula da Silva plans to run for re-election in 2026 — newspaper

BUENOS AIRES, May 21. /TASS/. President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has told fellow party members from the Workers' Party (PT) that he intends to run for president again in 2026.

"I will run in 2026. The only person who can beat me is me," the Metropoles paper quoted him as saying at a meeting with the leadership of the PT, which he founded.

The newspaper added that Lula da Silva has already started dialogue with the leaders of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) party to gain their support and increase his chances of re-election.

Metropoles considers 49-year-old Tarcisio Gomez de Freitas, Governor of the state of Sao Paulo, who served as Infrastructure Minister under President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), to be Lula da Silva's main competition. The story said the governor could be the right wing’s candidate in the next election, replacing Bolsonaro, who has been barred from running for president until 2030.

In the 2022 elections, Lula da Silva defeated Bolsonaro, gaining 50.9% of the vote in the second round. He took office as president on January 1, 2023.