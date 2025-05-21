MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's office ignores information about the heavy losses the Ukrainian army incurs, focusing only on positive reports from the front, said Verkhovna Rada deputy Dmitry Razumkov.

During a stream on his YouTube channel Reasonable Politics, Razumkov was asked by a soldier: "When will you pay attention to the critical situation in the 56th Brigade, the 23rd battalion? We're cooked." The politician lamented that, unfortunately, Zelensky's office does not pay attention to such information. "The ‘we're cooked’ thing is a disaster, and it's not just happening in the 56th Brigade. The situation is similar across the entire front, in many units. It's true, but inside [Zelensky's] office, it’s a whole different story. They're doing well, there are no problems, everything is fine, and everything is cool in the reports, well done. But in fact, there are not enough people at the front," Razumkov said.

Periodically, information about the personnel shortage at the front is heard in the media or from the Ukrainian deputies. For instance, on May 19, MP Georgy Mazurashu said that Ukraine has a critical shortage of military personnel to replenish units on the front line, despite the forced mobilization carried out in the country. On May 13, parliamentarian Dmitry Mikisha noted that staff at regional recruitment centers are on the hunt for people to replenish the mobilization resources and plug the holes at the front.