Trump believes Russia winning in conflict with Ukraine — news agency

NEW YORK, May 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump made it clear during a conversation with European leaders that he believes Russia is winning the conflict in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, Trump "repeated a number of the Kremlin’s talking points," thus letting the European leaders know that he was inclined to acknowledge Russia’s military superiority in the conflict with Ukraine. Trump held telephone conversations with the leaders of several European countries after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Trump held a more than two-hour long phone call on Monday. They mostly discussed resolving the Ukraine conflict. Following the call, Putin said that he had first of all thanked Trump for the US support in resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. According to the Russian president, Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum "addressing possible terms of a future peace agreement, including defining a number of positions." However, "eliminating the root causes of this crisis" remains the key thing for Russia, he stressed.