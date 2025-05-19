UN mission, Libyan Presidential Council form committee for Tripoli truce

TUNIS, May 19. /TASS/. The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the Presidential Council, acting as the commander-in-chief of the Libyan Armed Forces in the west of the country, have formed a truce committee to maintain a ceasefire in the capital.

"The committee, headed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, General Mohammed Al-Haddad, demonstrates a commitment from all sides to avoid further escalation and ensure all parties abide with their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law," the UNSMIL said in a statement posted on its X page.

The mission also expressed concern "over the reports of civilian casualties during this week's violence" and called for "an immediate unconditional, permanent ceasefire."

The situation in Tripoli escalated on the evening of May 12, when clashes broke out in the south of the capital between the 444th Combat Brigade, led by Mahmoud Hamza, and the Security and Stability Apparatus. The cause of the escalation was the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, the head of the apparatus. The clashes continued for several hours, after which the Defense Ministry in the Government of National Unity (GNU) announced the successful completion of the security operation in the capital. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh then unveiled a series of decisions aimed at restructuring security services in Tripoli.

However, the decision sparked discontent and led to new clashes in the capital. According to Libyan media, at least six people, including civilians, were killed and about 70 were injured overnight alone. On May 14, the first mass demonstrations took place in Tripoli. Residents of the capital blamed Dbeibeh’s government for the bloodshed and demanded his resignation.