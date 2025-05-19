Starmer discusses Ukraine with Trump, Macron, Merz, Meloni

LONDON, May 19. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a telephone conversation on Sunday with US President Donald Trump, French leader Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing a Downing Street spokesperson.

According to the news agency, ahead of Trump's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, Western leaders "discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire." In addition, the leaders said that they were ready to impose new sanctions against Russia if the Russian leadership fails to "engage seriously in ceasefire and peace talks."

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that he will have a telephone conversation with Putin on May 19 at 10:00 a.m. EST (5:00 p.m. Moscow time or 2:00 p.m. GMT). The US president listed the Ukrainian settlement and trade among the topics. Trump specified that, after speaking with Putin, he would speak with Vladimir Zelensky and leaders of NATO countries. The last time Putin and Trump spoke on the phone was on March 18.