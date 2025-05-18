Israel engages five divisions in Gaza Strip operation — army

TEL AVIV, May 19. /TASS/. Five divisions of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are operating in the Gaza Strip within the framework of Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots,’ IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said at a briefing.

"The IDF, led by Southern Command, has begun Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots' in accordance with the directives of the political echelon. This operation is aimed at achieving all the objectives of the war in Gaza — the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas’ rule. It’s important to emphasize - we are prepared to adapt ourselves to any development. <…> Over the past few nights, we initiated preliminary strikes, and currently, five divisions are operating in the Gaza Strip," Defrin said.

According to the spokesman, as part of the ground maneuvers launched, the Israeli army will "increase operational control in the Gaza Strip, including dividing the territory and distancing the population for its safety."

Specifically, "operational control" will involve "clearing <…> areas of enemy presence and striking terror infrastructure both above and below ground," Defrin added.

"We (Israel - TASS) are in a prolonged war— ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ is another phase of it," Defrin noted. According to him, Israel "carried out a large-scale reserve call-up in light of the operation’s needs."

On the morning of May 18, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of combat operations in the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of the large-scale ground operation 'Gideon’s Chariots.