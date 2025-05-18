Hamas ready to release up to 9 hostages in exchange for 60-day ceasefire — TV

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. Hamas is ready to release up to nine refugees who are still held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a two-month ceasefire, CNN reported.

According to the television channel, a Hamas spokesman said that the movement would agree to release from seven to nine hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and release of 300 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that a Hamas delegation returned to the negotiating table in Doha to continue discussing a Gaza hostage release deal after Israel had launched phase one of Operation Gideon’s Chariots in the Palestinian enclave.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.