Israel announces beginning of ground operation in northern, southern Gaza

TEL AVIV, May 18. /TASS/. Israel has begun combat operations in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip as part of a large-scale ground operation dubbed Gideon’s Chariots.

"Over the past day, IDF troops under the Southern Command—including both active duty and reservists have begun extensive ground operations throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of "Gideon’s Chariots," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. "Over the past week, the Israeli Air Force conducted a preliminary wave of strikes, striking over 670 Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip to disrupt enemy preparations and support ground operations."

According to the IDF, the targets included weapons depots, underground structures, missile launchers and other Hamas infrastructure.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip as required, in order to defend Israeli civilians," it stressed.