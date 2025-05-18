Nearly 100 killed in Gaza since morning — health ministry

TUNIS, May 18. /TASS/. Nearly 100 people have been killed and more than 140 have been wounded after Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip since Sunday morning, the enclave’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 67 bodies, including five retrieved from under the debris, and 361 wounded people were taken to hospitals during the past day. Since Sunday morning, "according to preliminary data, 96 people have died and more than 140 have been wounded" as a result of Israel’s operations, the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Thus, the overall death toll in the Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023, has climbed to 53,339, with 121,034 people being hurt.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.