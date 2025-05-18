Rubio does not rule out that Russia and Ukraine may accept Vatican's meeting proposal

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine may accept the proposal of Pope Leo XIV to hold a meeting in the Vatican on a peaceful settlement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with CBS News.

"The Vatican has made a very generous offer to host anything, by the way, not just a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, but any meeting, including at a technical level, you know, any meetings that-that need to be hosted, they've expressed a willingness to do so. So, it's a very generous offer that may be taken up on," he said.

"It would be a site that all parties would feel comfortable. So, hopefully we'll get to that stage where talks are happening on a regular basis and that the Vatican will have the opportunity to be one of the options," Rubio added.