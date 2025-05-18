US wants to make progress on Ukraine in coming days — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. The United States does not want to participate in endless negotiations on settling the Ukrainian conflict, they want to make progress in the next few days, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with CBS News.

"We don't want to be involved in this process of just endless talks, there has to be some progress, some movement forward. If at the end of this, in the next few days, we get a document produced by both sides, and it shows that both sides are making concessions and being realistic and rational in their approach, then I think we can feel good about continuing to remain engaged. If, on the other hand, what we see is not very productive, perhaps we'll have a different assessment," he said.

"On the one hand, we're trying to achieve peace and end a very bloody, costly and destructive war. So, there's some element of patience that is required. On the other hand, we don't have time to waste. There are a lot of other things happening in the world that we also need to be paying attention to," Rubio added.

"I also agree that ultimately, one of the things that could help break this log jam, perhaps the only thing that can, is a direct conversation between President Trump and Vladimir Putin. He's already openly expressed a desire and a belief that that needs to happen, and hopefully that'll be worked out soon as well," he noted.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held negotiations in Istanbul. Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners under the "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present a detailed plan for a potential future ceasefire, and continue negotiations. Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation, said that the Russian side was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. Medinsky also reported that Ukraine had requested direct negotiations between the leaders of the two states and that Russia had taken this request into consideration.