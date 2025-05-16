Ukraine to begin preparing list of individuals for prisoner exchange with Russia

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Kiev will begin preparing a list today of individuals subject to exchange as part of an agreement worked out between Russia and Ukraine at their recent Istanbul talks, said Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

"Soon, starting today, we will prepare a list of those who will be coming back to their homeland. We have a normal experience of working with the Russian side," he said on the Ukrainian TV channel Rada.

Moscow and Kiev have agreed to exchange prisoners under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their detailed vision of a possible future ceasefire and continue the negotiations. Head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia was satisfied with the meeting. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the leaders of the two countries, and Russia had taken "this request into consideration.".