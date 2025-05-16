Trump departs UAE, wrapping up Middle East tour

ABU DHABI, May 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has left the United Arab Emirates after a tour that took him to Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi, where he inked deals totaling over $200 billion, Sky News Arabia TV channel reports.

Trump's four-day trip to the Persian Gulf resulted in agreements and investment commitments between the United States and Saudi Arabia worth $600 billion, as well as a contract for the supply of up to 210 Boeing wide-body aircraft to Qatar Airways.

The agreements between the United States and Saudi Arabia provide, among other things, for the supply of $142 billion worth of American weapons, the largest defense deal in the history of cooperation between the two states.

During Trump's visit to Abu Dhabi, American and Emirati companies signed agreements worth more than $200 billion. The parties also agreed to create a mechanism allowing the UAE to purchase state-of-the-art semiconductors from American companies for the development of artificial intelligence. This was one of the main results of the visit for the UAE, which is striving to become a world leader in AI and is counting on the support of the new American administration. Former US President Joe Biden had tightened restrictions on exports of advanced chips used in modern data centers amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

According to Trump, the AI agreement, finalized on Thursday, reflects his administration's confidence in the UAE's ability to safely manage these technologies. Under the deal, the Emirati data centers will be managed by American companies.

"Yesterday the two countries also agreed to create a path for UAE to buy some of the world's most advanced AI semiconductors from American companies, a very big contract. This will generate billions and billions of dollars in business and accelerate the UAE's plans to become a really major player in artificial intelligence. Trump said on X.

In exchange, the UAE promised to increase investment in the US energy sector to $440 billion by the middle of the next decade. In the coming years, American oil and gas companies ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum and EOG Resources plan to invest $60 billion in the development of Emirati energy projects, said Sultan al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the UAE, who also heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Under a $30 billion deal between America’s Holtec International and IHC Industrial Holding, a division of the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, the UAE firm will build small modular SMR-300 reactors in the state of Michigan.

Emirati’s flagship carrier Etihad Airways has signed a $14.5 billion contract for the purchase of 28 Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft with GE Aerospace engines, while Emirates Global Aluminum will build a $4 billion aluminum plant in Oklahoma.

Investment Agreement

In March, the White House said the UAE plans to invest $1.4 trillion in the American economy over the next ten years. The investment agreement was reached during a visit to the United States by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Although the White House did not specify how the total amount would reach $1.4 trillion, some of the projects included in the framework deal were announced earlier. The investment agreement between the United States and the UAE includes investments by XRG, a subsidiary of the oil company ADNOC, in the NextDecade liquefied natural gas export terminal in Texas. This project was first introduced in 2023 under the Biden administration.