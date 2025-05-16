Belarus, Russia to continue strengthening their defense potential — Belarusian minister

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia will continue joint work to strengthen their defense potential, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov.

According to the Belarusian defense minister, today’s meeting focused on the coordination of further steps toward maintaining and strengthening the defense potential to prevent threats to their military security and repelling potential aggression.

"Joint substantive work on this track will be continued and all the existing agreements, including the treaty on security guarantees within the Union State [of Russia and Belarus], will be fully implemented," the Belarusian defense ministry quoted Khrenin as saying.