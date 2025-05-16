Charles III ranks 238th among UK's richest residents — newspaper

LONDON, May 16. /TASS/. King Charles III took 238th place in The Sunday Times' Rich List with a personal fortune of 640 million pounds ($850 million), the newspaper said.

Over the past year, the 76-year-old monarch's fortune grew by 30 million pounds, enabling him to advance 20 spots from last year's ranking of 258th.

The newspaper noted that the main source of the monarch's personal fortune is the successful management of the Duchy of Cornwall. This refers to the aggregate value of real estate that belonged to the current monarch while he was the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne. The duchy's land, which covers more than 50,000 hectares, as well as its 260 farms and London stadium, is estimated to be worth 1.1 billion pounds.

According to The Sunday Times, revenues from the duchy increased by 43% from 2011 to 2024, reaching 25.7 million pounds per year. Upon ascending to the throne in 2022, Charles III handed over control of the Duchy of Cornwall to his eldest son, Prince William of Wales, the heir to the throne.

Charles III shared 238th place in the ranking with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (2022-2024) and his wife Akshata Murthy. Their fortune dropped from 651 million pounds last year to 640 million pounds this year.