Trump states need for meeting with Putin to resolve Ukrainian conflict

ABU DHABI, May 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he needs to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

"We have to meet, he and I will meet. I think we’ll solve it, or maybe not, but at least we’ll know," the head of state told reporters aboard the presidential plane on its way from the United Arab Emirates to the US. The White House press service carried out the broadcast.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to a question from TASS, said that a personal meeting between the Russian and US presidents is certainly necessary. However, such talks require thorough preparation.

On May 15, Trump said that progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine depends on whether he manages to meet with Putin.