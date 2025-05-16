Belarus, Russia agree on steps to strengthen defense potential — Belarus Defense Ministry

MINSK, May 16. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia have agreed on further steps to strengthen the defense potential necessary to repel aggression, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said after talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov.

"Today we have agreed on further steps to maintain and strengthen the defense potential necessary to prevent threats to the military security and repel aggression if it is unleashed," the press service of the Defense Ministry quoted Khrenin as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to the minister, substantive joint work in this direction will continue, and all agreements, including the Treaty on Security Guarantees within the framework of the Union State, will be fully implemented.