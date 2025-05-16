Chinese vice premier to visit Russia on May 19-22 — MFA

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will visit Russia on May 19-22 for another meeting of the Volga - Yangtze project for economic and humanitarian cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"Vice Premier of the Chinese State Council Zhang Guoqing will visit Russia on May 19-22 at the invitation of Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and Igor Komarov, special presidential envoy to the Volga Federal District. While in Russia, he will chair the fifth meeting of the mechanism for cooperation between the regions of the Volga Federal District in Russia and the upper and middle Yangtze River in China, as well as a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Northeastern China and Russia’s Far East," the diplomat specified.