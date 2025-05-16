Date, venue of possible Putin-Trump meeting not set yet — Rubio

NEW YORK, May 16. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the date and venue of an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has not been set yet.

"Given everything we know after months of working on this, nothing's going to happen until President Trump sits across the table from Vladimir Putin," he told Fox News in an interview. "I don't know what the date or the place of that is yet, but that's really the only chance at this point."

Previously, Trump said progress in the Ukrainian peace process will depend on whether he will have a chance to talk to Putin in person. In Trump’s words, the meeting needs to take place as quickly as possible.