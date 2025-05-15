Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine slated for Friday in Istanbul

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine has been slated for Friday in Istanbul, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Tomorrow, another series of meetings in various formats will be held. This involves the US, Ukraine and Turkey. Also, trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are on the agenda," he said.

The source added that "it is still unclear whether a four-party format meeting, involving the US, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, will be held."

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is proposing to the Kiev regime to resume the talks it interrupted in 2022 directly and without any preconditions on May 15 in Istanbul in order to remove the conflict’s root causes and potentially achieve a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that the venue that was chosen is significant: the talks are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of the United Kingdom, which pressured the Kiev regime to break off negotiations three years ago.