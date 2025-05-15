IDF reports striking over 130 targets in Gaza Strip over two days

TEL AVIV, May 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported attacking more than 130 various targets in the Gaza Strip, the army press service said in a statement.

"Over the past two days, the IAF struck over 130 terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets struck were surface-to-surface rocket launchers, terrorist cells, military structures, and operational apartments from which terrorists operated to execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops," the statement reads.

Ground units continue land operations, eliminating several radicals in the southern part of the embattled enclave and wiping out dozens of military infrastructure facilities belonging to the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas, the statement noted.