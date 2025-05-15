Security officials to meet in Moscow to discuss challenges facing global South, East

BISHKEK, May 15. /TASS/. Senior security officials will meet in Moscow on May 27-29 to discuss security challenges facing the global South and East, said Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov during a round table held by the Center for Expert Initiatives Oi Ordo.

"Soon, we will take part in a discussion about current security challenges and threats within the framework of the 13th meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, which will be organized by the office of the Russian Security Council and held in Moscow," Imankulov said.

"The general topic of the discussion will be The Formation of an Architecture of Equal and Indivisible Security: Challenges and Opportunities for the States of the Global South and East."

Imankulov said that informal multilateral meetings of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO and CIS member states will also take place on the sidelines of the event.

Earlier, the Russian Security Council said that at the end of May, representatives of the countries of the global South and the East will come to Moscow for an international meeting of high-level officials in charge of security issues.

Russia’s Security Council has been organizing annual international meetings of high-level security representatives since 2010. The forum is an important international platform for exchanging views on all issues related to global security and mechanisms for strengthening cooperation between partner countries in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, as well as new challenges and threats.