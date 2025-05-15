Representatives of all of Kiev's intelligence agencies arrive in Turkey — Zelensky

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Representatives of all Ukrainian intelligence agencies have joined Kiev’s delegation that arrived in Turkey for talks, Vladimir Zelensky has said.

"As for our level - we have a delegation at the highest level. The Foreign Ministry, my office, the military, our intelligence. Representatives of all intelligence agencies, by the way," he said, having flown to Ankara. The arrival was streamed by Zelensky's office.

Earlier, Ukrainian mass media reported that Zelensky was accompanied in Turkey by the head of his office, Andrey Yermak, with his deputies Igor Zhovkva and Igor Brusilo, as well as Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga.

After Zelensky's arrival in Ankara, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Malyuk and the head of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Andrey Gnatov were also spotted in the broadcast footage. The Insider website reported that Gnatov, Malyuk and Umerov may be among the tentative members of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul. Zelensky said that the decision on the negotiations with Russia and the composition of the Ukrainian delegation would be made after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

On 14 May, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation to the upcoming talks in Istanbul. The delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the head of state. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.