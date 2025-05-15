Ukraine talks in Istanbul to kick off around 7:00 a.m. GMT — source

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukraine talks in Istanbul are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT) at the Turkish presidential working office at the Dolmabahce Palace, a source familiar with the organization of the meeting told TASS.

"Most likely, the talks will start around 10:00 a.m. local time at the Dolmabahce Palace," the source said.

According to him, the talks will be closed to the press.

Russia and Ukraine met there in March 2022. The agreements reached during those negotiations were disrupted due to Ukraine's fault.

Russia’s delegation will be led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. In turn, Vladimir Zelensky said that he would arrive in Istanbul on Thursday. His statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately agree to the talks proposed by the Russian leader.

A White House official said on May 13 that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg would travel to Istanbul.