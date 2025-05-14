White House bans U.S. agencies from all work on G20 in South Africa — WP

WASHINGTON, May 14. /TASS/. The White House National Security Council has ordered U.S. agencies and departments to suspend work with the Group of 20 conference set to be hosted by South Africa this year, the Washington Post reported citing sources.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s public threats to boycott the summit over claims that white South Africans are having their land taken away by the government under a new expropriation law.

The G20 Summit will be held in November in Johannesburg.