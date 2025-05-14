China keeps countermeasures related to US ‘fentanyl’ tariffs — MFA

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. China keeps its countermeasures introduced in response to fentanyl-related tariffs imposed by Washington, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

"The US used fentanyl for justifying the introduction of baseless trade tariffs on Chinese products. In response, China imposed tariff and non-tariff countermeasures for decisively protecting its legal rights and interests. Those countermeasures remain in force," he told a briefing.

On April 9, US President Donald Trump announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations, adding that during this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect. Concurrently, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Considering the rate of 20% imposed earlier for allegedly inefficient efforts by governments of Canada, China, and Mexico in their fight against the fentanyl smuggling, the tariff on goods from China currently totals 145%. The talks between the US and China on trade and economic issues were held in Switzerland on May 10-11. On May 12, the parties announced a reciprocal reduction of tariffs as Beijing will cut tariffs on American goods to 10%, while Washington will slash rates on Chinese goods to 30%.