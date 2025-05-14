Malaysia hopes to develop cooperation with Russia in nuclear, military sphere — PM

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Malaysia hopes to extend cooperation with Russia in all spheres, with defense and peaceful atom being the most promising, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

"We've had extensive discussions with your very important and great country. We’ve talked about cooperation in trade, investments, digital and energy transition, [as well as] nuclear, military [cooperation]. We have taken a position to ensure that our cooperation covers all fields and levels," he said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

The Malaysian prime minister is on an official visit to Russia from May 13. Earlier, he met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.