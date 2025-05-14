TUNIS, May 14. /TASS/. The parties involved in armed clashes in the Libyan capital have agreed on a temporary ceasefire, the Defense Ministry of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli has said.

According to a statement published on the GNU's Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia), the ministry called on all parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire and refrain from any statements or actions on the ground that could reignite tensions. The Defense Ministry said it had begun deploying neutral units to ensure security and prevent clashes on the ground.

According to Libya Press, the Cabinet’s meeting in Tripoli has demanded that the commander of the Deterrence Force, Abdel Raouf Kara, cease fighting and obey the decision to incorporate his office into the Interior Ministry.

Clashes between the 444th Combat Brigade forces under the command of Mahmoud Hamza, which are affiliated with the GNU, and the Deterrence Force erupted on Tuesday night following GNU Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh's decision to disband Kare's subordinate units.