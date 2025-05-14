US President Trump calls on Syria to normalize relations with Israel

WASHINGTON, May 14. /TASS/. During a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, US leader Donald Trump called on the Syrian authorities to normalize relations with Israel within the framework of the Abraham Accords and to prevent the resurgence of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on her X social network account.

According to her, "President Trump encouraged al-Sharaa to do a great job for the Syrian people and urged him to sign onto the Abraham Accords with Israel" and to "help the United States to prevent the resurgence of ISIS."

Leavitt also said that Trump urged his Syrian counterpart to "tell all foreign terrorists to leave Syria" and "deport Palestinian terrorists."

President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Leavitt continued, voiced to Trump "his hope that Syria would serve as a critical link in facilitating trade between east and west, and invited American companies to invest in Syrian oil and gas."

Both leaders also discussed ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, the White House press secretary noted.

Trump and al-Sharaa met in Riyadh before the summit of the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council and it was the first meeting in 25 years between the US and Syrian heads of state.