Iran, US decide to continue talks on nuclear dossier — diplomat

DUBAI, May 14. /TASS/. Iran and the United States have agreed to continue talks to resolve the crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program, the sides are now discussing the time and location of the next round of consultations, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei said.

"The mere fact that the talks are taking place, and that both sides have confirmed their intention to continue them, indicates that the negotiation process will continue. The Omani Foreign Ministry, which is mediating and coordinating this dialogue, will announce the date and place of the next round in cooperation with us and the US side. Consultations are underway to determine the most appropriate moment for both sides," Baghaei told the IRNA news agency.

"Iran has every right to be extremely cautious and distrustful, given that the US has repeatedly violated commitments in the past and has been inconsistent in its words and actions. Since we firmly believe in our position and know that our demands are based on international law, reflect the will of the Iranian people, and stem from a rational approach to the nuclear dossier, we will pursue this path with determination. Our steps will be based on our principles and relate to the actions of the other side," the diplomat added.

The US and Iran have held four rounds of talks mediated by Oman. The first round took place in Muscat on April 12; the second, in Rome on April 19; the third, in Muscat on April 26; and the fourth, once again in Oman’s capital, on May 11. The Iranian delegation to the talks is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

On May 13, President Donald Trump said that Washington was ready to exert maximum pressure on Iran and deprive it of the possibility to export oil if the two sides failed to reach an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.