Death toll in Israeli strike on northern Gaza Strip climbs to 45

DUBAI, May 14. /TASS/. The death toll of an Israeli strike on the town of Jabalia and the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has climbed to 45 with over 100 injured, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, overall, 50 individuals were killed in the Palestinian enclave in shelling attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday night.

On March 18, the IDF resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office claimed that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to advance the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.