France already given everything it could to Ukraine — Macron

PARIS, May 13. /TASS/. France has already handed over all weapons, ammunition and equipment it could to Ukraine, and can no longer boost supplies without harming its own security, French President Emmanuel Macron told TF1.

"We have given everything we had to Ukraine. We produced more and at a faster rate - this is what wartime economy is about. But you cannot give what you don’t have. We also cannot give what we need for our own security," he said.

Macron went on to say that his country delivered various military equipment - including artillery systems - and a large number of shells to Kiev.

"Not only we gave everything we could - we tripled our production. This year, everything that we manufacture is being sent to Ukraine," he added. "So, we have done everything we could.".