TASS denied accreditation to informal NATO ministerial talks in Antalya

ANKARA, May 13. /TASS/. NATO’s press service refused to grant accreditation to a TASS correspondent covering an informal NATO ministerial meeting in Antalya.

The response says that "your application for ad-hoc accreditation to cover the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Antalya (14-15 May 2025) was not successful."

"Unfortunately, further details or feedback regarding this outcome cannot be provided," the NATO press service said. "Please note that this decision is final and will not be changed at a later stage."

The accreditation request was sent via NATO’s official website. All the required documents were provided.