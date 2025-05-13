Poland to ban Dodik from entering its territory — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Poland will impose an entry ban on Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Polish foreign ministry said.

"A procedure has been initiated regarding a national entry ban for Milorad Dodik. The procedure is ongoing. It will be finalized in a few days," Reuters quoted it as saying.

Earlier, Dodik was banned from entering Australia and Germany. Vienna and Berlin motivated their decision by the constitutional crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which they claim Dodik is responsible for.

On February 26, 2025, a court in Bosnia-Herzegovina sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and banned him from political activities for six years for ignoring the High Representative’s resolutions. This was a first-instance verdict that can be challenged. On March 12, the Bosnia and Herzegovina Prosecutor's Office requested the assistance of the security services in the arrest of Dodik, Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Viskovic and parliament speaker Nenand Stevandic. The republic’s Interior Minister Sinisa Karan ruled out the possibility of their detention.

On March 27, the Interpol office in Sarajevo launched an international search for Dodik and Stevandic. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic later said that the initiative had no legal force and violated the organization's statute. According to media reports, Hungary also filed an appeal against the arrest warrant for Dodik. In the long run, Interpol abandoned the idea of issuing an international arrest warrant for the leaders of the Republic od Srpska.