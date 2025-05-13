US to stop Iranian oil exports if no nuclear deal is reached — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. The US administration is ready to exert maximum pressure on Iran and deprive the Islamic Republic of an opportunity to export oil if Washington and Tehran fail to come to terms on Tehran’s nuclear program, US President Donald Trump said.

"I want to make a deal with Iran. If I can make a deal with Iran, I'll be very happy, and we're going to make your region and the world a safer place. But if Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbors, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, drive Iranian oil exports to zero, like I did before. If you know that, they were a virtually bankrupt country because of what I did," he told a bilateral investment forum in Saudi Arabia, aired by US broadcasters.

He stressed that Washington will "take all action" to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump reiterated.

"The choice is theirs to make. We really want them to be a successful country. We want them to be a wonderful, safe, great country, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon. This is an offer that will not last forever. The time is right now for them to choose, right now. We don't have a lot of time to wait," Trump said.

The United States and Iran have already held four rounds of negotiations to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program. The negotiating teams are led by US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.