Israel strike on southern Gaza targeted senior Hamas military commander — radio

TEL AVIV, May 13. /TASS/. Israel’s airstrikes on a Hamas control center beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip targeted Mohammad Sinwar, a senior Hamas military commander, the Kan radio station said, citing a source.

However, according to Kan, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cannot say so far whether Sinwar was killed or not.

The IDF said earlier in the day that a precise strike was conducted "on Hamas terrorists in a command and control center located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.".