RABAT, May 13. /TASS/. At least four people died and several more received wounds after ab Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza European Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Palestinian enclave, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

The Gaza European Hospital is a public in Al-Fukhari near Khan Yunis, which was founded by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in 1989 on a EU grant.