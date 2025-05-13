Six people killed in clashes in Libyan capital

TUNIS, May 13. /TASS/. Six people lost their lives in clashes that occurred on Monday evening in the Libyan capital, the emergency medical center in Tripoli said on its official Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

According to the center, the bodies were discovered in the Abu Salim neighborhood, where intense fighting had taken place.

On Tuesday night, the Defense Ministry, subordinate to the Government of National Unity (GNU), announced the successful conclusion of the military operation in the capital following hours of heavy combat.

The clashes broke out Monday evening between the 444th Combat Brigade and the Stability Support Apparatus, a Libyan security force, after the assassination of the head of the apparatus, Abdelghani al-Kikli, at the brigade’s headquarters.

At least six people were reported wounded in the clashes, according to the latest information.

A source in the country’s security apparatus confirmed to the Al Wasat TV channel that al-Kikli was killed on Monday night at the 444th Brigade’s headquarters. The source noted that the reasons for al-Kikli’s presence at the location remain unclear and suggested he may have been lured to a meeting.

A source at the Russian Embassy told TASS that the clashes did not impact the diplomatic mission.

Situation in Libya

There are two unrecognized governments in Libya. The first, supported by the United Nations and headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, is based in Tripoli. The second, with the powers of a house of representatives, was originally based in Benghazi and later moved to Sirte. It is led by Osama Hammad.

Following the overthrow and assassination of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya ceased to function as a unified state. In recent years, a prolonged power struggle has persisted between the Tripoli-based authorities in the west and their eastern rivals, backed by the Libyan National Army under the command of Khalifa Haftar.

In 2021, the UN-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected an interim executive intended to govern until general elections, which have yet to take place. Armed formations aligned with the rival political factions frequently engage in open confrontation, resulting in numerous casualties.