Foreign ministers of China, Brazil call for settling Ukraine crisis

BEIJING, May 13. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis and reaffirmed their mutual intention to help with its political settlement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement that was posted on the ministry’s website, the meeting took place in Beijing on May 12 and was also attended by the Brazilian president’s foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim.

The sides "expressed support for direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," the statement said. China and Brazil intend, along with the interested countries, to "facilitate a political settlement of the crisis and achieve an even greater international consensus.".