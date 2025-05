ANKARA, May 12. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot talked over the phone on Monday to discuss prospects for reconciliation in Ukraine in light of potential negotiations in Istanbul on May 15, sources in Turkey’s foreign ministry have told TASS.

"The sides discussed efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," the sources said.

Earlier on Monday, Fidan discussed Ukrainian reconciliation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.