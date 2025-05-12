Zelensky approves ratification of minerals deal with US

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has approved the ratification of the minerals deal with the United States.

"Vladimir Zelensky has signed into law the bill, which was previously supported by Verkhovna Rada [parliament]," the Kiev 24 television reported.

He has also signed a bill to create the US-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund.

"Vladimir Zelensky has signed into law a bill to ratify the Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States to create the US-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund," reads a statement, posted on the website of Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada.

The statement says that the document will pave the way to large-scale investments into the Ukrainian economy, including into vital infrastructure, industry and post-conflict reconstruction projects.