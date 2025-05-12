European countries pledge to rearm Ukraine

LONDON, May 12. /TASS/. European countries are poised to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces and replenish its arsenals, a group of European foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

"We agreed to work with·Ukraine on initiatives to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces, restock munitions and equipment, and further enhance industrial capacity," the top diplomats of the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, France, Germany and the European Union said in a joint statement, published by the UK Foreign Office following consultations in London.

The sides also expressed commitment "to robust security guarantees for Ukraine."

"This includes exploring the creation of a coalition of air, land and maritime reassurance forces that could help create confidence in any future peace and support the regeneration of Ukraine’s armed forces," the document reads.