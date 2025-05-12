Top Syrian diplomat welcomes PKK’s dissolution as step toward regional stability

ANKARA, May 12. /TASS/. Foreign Minister in the Syrian interim government Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has hailed the decision by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or the PKK, to end armed confrontation with Turkey’s government as a step toward stability in the region.

"I would like to congratulate Turkey following today’s announcement on a ceasefire with the PKK. This will help stabilize the entire region," he said after a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Turkey and Jordan, Hakan Fidan and Ayman Safadi.

At a congress held by the PKK earlier, the group decided to disband and end its 47-year confrontation with Turkey. In a declaration issued after the congress, the PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, said it would take a diplomatic approach going forward.

In late February, the group’s leader Abdullah Ocalan, who is serving a life sentence in Turkey, called on all PKK-affiliated groups to lay down their arms and end the armed confrontation with Ankara, and on the PKK itself to disband.