US, China to establish mechanism to discuss trade relations — statement

GENEVA, May 12. /TASS/. The United States and China have agreed to set up a mechanism to continue discussing economic and trade relations, according to a joint statement issued following two-day talks in Geneva.

"The parties will establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations," the statement reads. China will be represented by Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng, while representatives from the US side will be Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

"These discussions may be conducted alternately in China and the United States, or a third country upon agreement of the parties," the statement notes.