Dodik finds Putin’s decision to launch special military operation justified

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to begin a special military operation in Ukraine was absolutely justified, in particular because of numerous deceptive acts by the West, the president of Republika Srpska, the Serb entity of Bosnia, Milorad Dodik, told RT in an interview.

He described Putin as a "person who understands perfectly well where the world is, where Russia is." "And he responded quite justifiably by launching a special military operation, following numerous lies, one of which were the Minsk agreements," Dodik added.

The leader of Republika Srpska recalled a remark from former German Chancellor Angela Merkel who explained that the Minsk agreements were necessary to buy time and strengthen Ukraine as well as for preparations to do away with Russia. "This shows how far-sighted President Putin was as he could foresee a conflict that should have erupted on Russian soil, according to [Western] plans," Dodik said. "Whenever a single American citizen has problems anywhere in the world, they [the Americans] always act to interfere. And don’t the Russians, as it turns out, have the right to protect their 15 million people or even more?" he asked rhetorically.