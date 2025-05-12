US priority for Ukraine is ‘an immediate ceasefire’ — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. The US administration's priority in resolving the conflict in Ukraine is an immediate ceasefire and an end to hostilities, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday during a telephone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. position on the Russia-Ukraine war: our top priority remains bringing an end to the fighting and an immediate ceasefire," the US Department of State said in a statement.

When discussing the aggravation of the conflict between India and Pakistan, Rubio and Lammy emphasized "the need for both sides to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate."

"The Secretary expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," the statement says.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to immediately agree to the talks proposed by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which can take place in Turkey on May 15.

Speaking to journalists in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, the Russian President proposed that the authorities in Kiev resume direct talks, which they interrupted in 2022, without any preconditions. He proposed to begin the dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.