China, US agree to create mechanism for trade and economic consultations — Xinhua

BEIJING, May 12. /TASS/. Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China He Lifeng and US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent have agreed to create a mechanism for trade and economic consultations following their talks in Switzerland, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

China and the US will soon agree on the relevant details and publish a joint statement on the results of the talks on May 12, the agency reported.

According to He Lifeng, the talks, which took place on May 10-11, "were frank, deep and constructive", and the parties "achieved important consensus and made significant progress.".