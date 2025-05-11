Iran stays in touch with US, China, Europe, and Russia on its nuclear dossier

DOHA, May 11. /TASS/. Iran continues to engage in dialogue on its nuclear program with the United States, China, European nations and Russia, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We continue negotiations with the United States, China, Europe and Russia in good faith," he said during the opening of the fourth Arab-Iranian dialogue.

He reiterated that Iran is "not seeking to obtain a nuclear weapon," but will continue to pursue its national right for peaceful nuclear technologies.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, after a trip to Saudi Arabia. On May 11, Oman will host the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on Iran’s nuclear program.