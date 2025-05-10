India urges Pakistan to honor ceasefire agreement — foreign ministry

NEW DELHI, May 10. /TASS/. Over the past few hours, India registered a number of violations of ceasefire agreements with Pakisan, and urges Islamabad to honor its commitments, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has told reporters.

"For the past few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan," he said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," the diplomat added.

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday afternoon. According to Misri, the talks between the two countries' militaries resulted in an agreement that both sides will cease all firing and military operations on land, in the air and at sea starting from 5:00 p.m. India Standard Time (11:30 a.m. GMT).

However, a few hours after the announcement, drones were spotted in several cities of Jammu and Kashmir, and in Punjab. Air defenses went into action. Power outages were also reported in these areas.